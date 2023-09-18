The general advice is to not try and time the market. I would think that taking out a 401(k) loan based on the idea that the market might go down over the next two or three years doesn't seem like a good plan, even if you are correct in your prediction.

I was going to start with why it would be bad, but then I remembered that in most cases there is no need to do this via a loan.

Most 401(k) programs have a fixed income fund. This type of fund guarantees a level of return. You may find that it returns something similar to the T-bill rates. If you were to pull the money from the 401(k) via the loan mechanism and wanted to keep it out of the market, you would have to put the money in a savings account, CD, or government bind to get some return at zero risk.

Some 401(k) programs let you move the funds beyond a small set of funds, they allow you to invest in individual companies and funds that are sold by their broker.

If you move some money from the stock funds within the 401(k) to less risky investments within the 401(k) you can get the protection you desire at no cost.

The same sort of thing can be done with IRA funds if you want to move to less risky options.

Going back to why a loan would be a bad idea: