  1. I have a 401k balance in the low six figures.
  2. I maximize my contributions every year to the IRS max and my employer has a 6% match. This results in about ~$35k of new money going into my account every year
  3. I see myself as having the option to retire early in about 10 years (I'll be in my mid-50s) but I could also see myself working beyond that, I enjoy my job.

Does taking out a 401k loan serve as a hedge against a falling market? Let's assume that I predict a falling market in the next 2-3 years. All of my read on the 401k loan documents says that the money is effectively pulled from the market and it won't be benefiting from gains. But does the same hold in the other direction? My intuition tells me that it does, that I should be able to limit my exposure because I now have a "smaller" balance. Is that correct? What am I missing here?

The general advice is to not try and time the market. I would think that taking out a 401(k) loan based on the idea that the market might go down over the next two or three years doesn't seem like a good plan, even if you are correct in your prediction.

I was going to start with why it would be bad, but then I remembered that in most cases there is no need to do this via a loan.

Most 401(k) programs have a fixed income fund. This type of fund guarantees a level of return. You may find that it returns something similar to the T-bill rates. If you were to pull the money from the 401(k) via the loan mechanism and wanted to keep it out of the market, you would have to put the money in a savings account, CD, or government bind to get some return at zero risk.

Some 401(k) programs let you move the funds beyond a small set of funds, they allow you to invest in individual companies and funds that are sold by their broker.

If you move some money from the stock funds within the 401(k) to less risky investments within the 401(k) you can get the protection you desire at no cost.

The same sort of thing can be done with IRA funds if you want to move to less risky options.

Going back to why a loan would be a bad idea:

  • If you lose your job you need to pay back the loan quicker than you planned, or face tax issues.
  • The maximum amount of the loan is 50% of the balance or $50,000 whichever is lower. So if you want to protect more than $50,000 you can't do it with a loan.
  • Some companies stop the match while the loan is outstanding.
No, you are correct - when you take out a 401(k) loan you reduce your balance that has exposure to the market. If you're lucky, you can take out a loan when the market is "high" and pay it back when the market is "low". But you can get the same effect by moving assets to a money market fund (which acts like a savings account) or some other very low risk choice (most plans have this option so that retirees aren't stuck with higher-risk investments) and then gradually reinvesting. So it's not a good way to try and "hedge" against a market downturn.

The main risk with borrowing from a 401(k) is that if you leave your job (by choice or not) the loan becomes due, and you have until the next April to pay it back. If you cannot pay it back, or if you miss payments, the loan is then treated as a disbursement, and is subject to early withdrawal penalties and income taxes.

