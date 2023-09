I'm from India. Everyone is saying that there should be only one EPF account, what does that mean? I have a single UAN number and since starting my professional career I have changed 2 employers and am currently at 3rd employer. In EPF account shows that there are 3 different Member Id s.

Is it OK? or do I need to merge them into a single one? If yes, please provide the process to merge them.

Note: I have only one UAN number