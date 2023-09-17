0

Ethio telecom offer credit to his customer with rate of facility fee repayed at fixed date and also fee with daily charge. Is there a diffrence between the two term mean facility fee(service charge) and daily fee? Is that both are interest and prohibited such that i may in state of RIBA

