Like lots of folks I locked in a low interest mortgage a couple of years ago. If I don’t move there’s no problem but if I want to move and sell the house I’m forgoing a large financial benefit.

Is there any good way to either cash out that benefit or transfer it to a new mortgage on a different property?

Ideas:

Stay in the house - obvious, but limiting

Rent out the house - but this can be a hassle and makes the next purchase more difficult

Buy my mortgage note from the bank at a discount - this works hypothetically but isn’t actually possible as far as I can tell

Sell the house and have the buyer assume my mortgage - I think this is only available for some specialized mortgages

Convince the bank to pay me out - this would be best but I’ve never heard of it

Are there any other good options?

Seems like I have a valuable asset that I should somehow be able to monetize.

(I was somewhat inspired by Matt Levine’s recent column)