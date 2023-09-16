I'm working on preparing a Q4 operating budget for the Animal Unit. I know this:
- the Animal Unit has an active fundraising program and expects to raise $40,000 in donations during the fiscal year
- The salaries and animal-related costs are spread evenly over the fiscal year.
- However, 40% of donations come in from October to December; the remaining donations are spread evenly over the remainder of the fiscal year.
- The fiscal year is the same as the calendar year, and each quarter of it has 13 weeks.
- The budget would be accrual based, not cash.
Would the revenue for Q4 include donations of $16,000 ($40,000 * 0.40) or $10,000 ($40,000 / 4)?