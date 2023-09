Does the below list of ledger groups at the top level, comprehensively cover all specific ledger accounts?

'Asset', 'Contra Asset', 'Prepaid Expense', 'Accrued Revenue', 'Receivable' 'Payable', 'Unearned Revenue', 'Accrued Expense' 'Owner Capital', 'Owner Drawing', 'Revenue', 'Expense', 'Retained Earnings', 'Dividends'

Can a user add his specific ledger account under any of the above ledger groups? Did I miss anything which could cover specific ledgers?