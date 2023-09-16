I now have around $150k invested in a few mutual funds, whose holdings are mostly international and and investment-grade corporate bond. Now those funds are down 15% since the federal rate hike and their value won't recover until rate drops again.

Recently I find most of my investment rely heavily on the fed's rate drop, which is a bit concerning, so I want to hedge on the possibility of a continued high rate platform or even a continued rate hike with my future investment.

Right now I have $150K in bonds (mutual funds) that are almost net-zero, i.e. 2 years' of dividend neutralized by 2 years' price drop. And another $40k in cash that I want to invest without betting on a rate drop. I don't have mortgage or any other debt.

I really couldn't think of any instrument that increases in value with federal rate hike, except for options and futures, because it's money itself that increase in value during rate hike. So should I just hold cash? Alternatively, what instrument increases liquidity with rate hike? Still cash?

Update: Now I thought about it more, high yield savings and short-term CDs may be the best solution for me, especially the short-term CDs. Right now yield curve is so inverted that short term CD's rate is very competitive. Also for it's short-term, maturity is so close that it's not relying on the secondary market, hence indifferent to the change in market price.

