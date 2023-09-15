I am thinking of starting an international dropshipping business, and I'm worried about the tax implications of selling into foreign territories, like the US, Canada, Europe, or Australia. I've found that online information is often contradictory, so I figured I might as well ask for my specific situation.

The business plan is to sell products with original designs through a WooCommerce store, which is paid via PayPal, and finally fulfilled via Print-On-Demand (POD) partners. For now, there are two POD partners, one based in the UK and the other in the US. Both partners are necessary since the available products in both are different.

Now, I am a Chilean citizen, as in Latin America. I do not have a registered business, but I might register one soon (depending on what my local tax obligations turn out to be). I am mostly worried about the US situation and Europe/UK since that's where most of my audience is. My specific questions:

1) Do I have to collect sales tax when selling to US customers? Do I need a nexus first? And what are my other tax obligations with the US?

As I understand it, there are thresholds per state for how much I can sell before needing to register for an economic nexus. Is this correct? I find the thresholds to be way too big for my predictions, so can I forget about sales tax for now? And what other tax obligations do I have?

2) Do I need to apply for an IOSS to sell into the EU? What about the UK?

As I understand it, all goods imported into the EU are subject to VAT, and I can apply for an IOSS to start paying VAT on each sale. However, it seems I can skip the IOSS, and let the customers pay the VAT in customs. I'd like to apply for an IOSS anyway, but I'd like to know if it's a necessity and if there are any other tax obligations.

3) Any important thresholds I may be missing?

While most of my audience is located in the US and Europe, I might get sales from basically anywhere in the world. Brazil, Australia, Japan, and Mexico seem to be the biggest ones if going by my analytics. If I notice a spike in sales, I'd make my due diligence and investigate my responsabilities on that country, but are there any with particularly tight regulations?

4) Do I have to declare my earnings anywhere?

There are local laws regarding income tax that I'm working on with an accountant colleague, but this is only regarding international governments. I read some sites suggesting I might have to report my earnings to the

5) Am I missing something?

I've tried to do my due diligence as best as I can, but I fear that I might be missing something essential with this business plan.

Note:

The scale of this business and potential earnings are very small, I'm not interested in making a lot of money. It's mostly about providing a quality product to my audience, profit rates are kept to a minimum. Thus, anything that implies long-term contracts (like an accountant) is out of the question.