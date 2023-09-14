The EOB for the service (epidural) says that:

charge: $4000

allowed charge: $0

ineligible: $4000

patient responsibility: $0

ineligibility code: 1 - The Provider is not eligible to receive reimbursement for these services, per provider contract.

In a year and a half we received a bill from the provider for $1431 for the same date of service. I have no idea where this magic number $1431 is coming from.

I tried to call the provider, they said to call the insurance. Trying to reach the insurance now, but...

Is this correct that we are not supposed to pay and the provider should figure it out with the insurance why insurance does not reimburse the provider? Does patient responsibility $0 mean that there is nothing we should pay or do?

UPD: the provider is in-network, we checked that before and I can still confirm it on the insurance website it shows as in-network