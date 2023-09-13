0

I'm using ThinkOrSwim and have many charts with different time frames up at once. I commonly want to go to a specific date.

  1. What is the easiest way to go to a specific date on a chart in ThinkOrSwim?
  2. Is it possible to have all open charts, or at least the ones that are in the same "linked group", go to that date?

Thanks!

Improve this question
New contributor
Captain Condor is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .