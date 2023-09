Basic question probably. I m looking for advice on rolling over a portion of amount in my 401k to an IRA. My needs are: a) to eliminate tax on withdrawal from IRA b) Have flexibility of withdrawal from IRA whenever I need c) Minimum risk on investment.

I understand self-directed investing IRA may be suitable, but does it meet the above requirements? How much does it cost to rollover the amount from 401k to IRA?

Please advise with all options. Thank you for your help.