From an investor prospective, why an ETF that generates less capital gain distributions to the investors is better than one that generates more distributions? Note, I am not talking about "capital gain", but "capital gain distributions" Thank you

EXAMPLE I have one share of an ETF. The ETF price and the NAV are 100 The ETF realizes capital gain and distribute 2 to me I pay 0.5 taxes on it, so the after tax distribution is 1.5 After the distribution the new NAV is 100-2= 98 The ETF price is still temporarily at 100 The Authorized Partecipant use arbitrage to bring the ETF price and NAV to a new value somewhere between 98 and 100, say that the new value is 99 From the investor prospective

Before the distribution I had 100

After the distribution I have 99 + 1.5=100.5

So in this example the capital gain distribution was a good thing for the investor. I understand that for example if the new equilibrium was at a different price (say 99.7) you may have that the investor lost money with the distribution.

CONCLUSION: I think that sometimes the distribution is a good thing, sometimes it is not.