Why an ETF that generates less capital gain distributions to the investors is better than one that generates more distributions?

This answer will use United States terms:

If a person has the money in a Roth account, the distributions have no tax impact.

If a person has the money in a traditional 401(k) or traditional IRA, the tax impact of the distribution is deferred.

if the person has the money in a taxable account, then there is a tax impact this year instead of when they sell.

Each group of people will view capital gains distributions differently. Even the people in the taxable account group will view the distributions differently depending on if they want the distributions as income this year.