0

Google pay

Can we send international payments using the Google Pay app? For example, a contact in the USA, Canada, or the UK. Can we transfer money from India to the USA or Canada or UK using Google Pay or vice versa?

Improve this question
New contributor
Prashant Akerkar is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.