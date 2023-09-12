I recently started a job with several benefits including health and dental. It also has a pension. For various reasons I do not think I will be staying at this job very long. One reason is the base salary is not very good. Another is the opportunities for career advancement are not good.
My questions are
- How do you value benefits? For example eye glasses could be paid for but if I don't need them then I guess that's $0 for me. Other things like physio or cavities would be nice if needed but there's no guarantee if I need them.
- I pay into a defined benefit pension plan each month. Even given the formula I'm not sure how to determine the value for it? For example I assume it would be better to take a job that's salary is higher by $20K but no pension plan. I am comfortable investing the money myself, but I guess the idea with a pension is a large amount is being invested by professionals?