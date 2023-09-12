0

Many nonprofit organizations receive a significant amount of their revenue (or income or whatever the right term is) from voluntary donations.

Of course, (I believe that) it's perfectly legal to donate money to a for-profit organization as well - you just can't deduct the donation on your taxes. Understandably, people donate much less money to for-profit organizatons, both because there's no tax advantage and because their missions tend to be less, well, charitable. But are there any for-profit organizations that receive a significant amount of income from voluntary donations? Are they required to report their financial disclosures in enough detail for us to tell?

Improve this question
3
  • This question is very broad and doesn't make much sense. Are you asking about non-deductible donations? It is still non-profit.
    – littleadv
    38 mins ago
  • 1
    A nonprofit doesn't mean it is a charity. A credit union is nonprofit, but it isn't a charity.
    – mhoran_psprep
    27 mins ago
  • Do you really mean for-profit or non-deductible? There are many of the latter. You usually can't be deductable if you lobby Congress; the standard workaround is to have a separate but associated organization (at least on paper) which does its own fundraising . For example, th
    – keshlam
    3 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .