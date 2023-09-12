Many nonprofit organizations receive a significant amount of their revenue (or income or whatever the right term is) from voluntary donations.

Of course, (I believe that) it's perfectly legal to donate money to a for-profit organization as well - you just can't deduct the donation on your taxes. Understandably, people donate much less money to for-profit organizatons, both because there's no tax advantage and because their missions tend to be less, well, charitable. But are there any for-profit organizations that receive a significant amount of income from voluntary donations? Are they required to report their financial disclosures in enough detail for us to tell?