Let's say I have some stock options in my company that I can exercise for $x. And the company's value has been assessed by some external entity to revalue the stock to $x+y. The company is still private, but these have (supposedly) intrinsic value, right? So should there be a market for such a thing (e.g. is there?). Or if I purchase, will they just remain in my broker / Carta / whatever entity holds the options?
It depends on the company charter. Some companies allow employees trading their shares in what is called "over the counter" (OTC) market. Not all companies allow that, some companies do not allow shares transfer without their prior approval. You'll need to check with your company what their policy is.