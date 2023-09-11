0

Under the assumption that customer bill cycles are not distributed uniformly throughout the month, how do credit card issuers balance their assets and liabilities? It may be more than 20 days between paying a merchant and receiving their reimbursement assuming a responsible credit card user.

Improve this question
New contributor
noobquestionsonly is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Voting to close as off-topic, but credit card issues are typically bank that do not rely solely on cardholder payment for cash inflow. Even if they were independent, merchants must pay the issuers as well, and that cashflow may be more evenly distributed.
    – D Stanley
    14 secs ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .