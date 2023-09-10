2

I am currently a 3rd year PhD student in Pennsylvania with an F-1 visa status. The tax status is non-resident alien.

During the summer vacation in my home country, my parents gave me $50,000 USD in cash (they exchanged these cash several years ago from the bank by their savings) to support me buying a car. Recently (within less than 15 days) when I came back to the US, I brought these cash with me and once upon my arrival, I deposited them to my bank account on an ATM.

However, at that time I didn't realize (and sorry I didn't even do a search) that I must declare these cash to the US customs by FinCEN 105, as the amount exceeded $10,000. So I didn't declare, and just passed the "nothing to declare" gate. Neither did I know that the cash deposit, with the amount exceeding $10,000, would also be reported to IRS as part of the Bank Secrecy Act and I must file a Form 8300.

So I am wondering what will be affected, and what I need to do now. Specifically,

  • For the customs declaration at the US entrance, can I make up a FinCEN 105 filing now (even after my entrance)? What will be the consequences of doing (or not doing) so?
  • For the $50,000 deposit on ATM, I guess I need to file a Form 8300 soon (within 15 days from the deposit) right? Then, given my visa and tax status and the nature of these money, will there be any tax?

Looking forward to your comments or suggestions. Thanks.

Technically you were supposed to give this form to the CBP officer at the airport. See the instructions for the mailing address if you want to mail it ("When and Where to File" section).

Consequences of not filing the form when you should have are draconian:

PENALTIES: Civil and criminal penalties, including under certain circumstances a fine of not more than $500,000 and Imprisonment of not more than ten years, are provided for failure to file a report, filing a report containing a material omission or misstatement, or filing a false or fraudulent report. In addition, the currency or monetary instrument may be subject to seizure and forfeiture. See 31 U.S.C.5321 and 31 CFR 1010.820; 31 U.S.C. 5322 and 31 CFR 1010.840; 31 U.S.C. 5317 and 31 CFR 1010.830, and U.S.C. 5332.

Re the form 8300 - not you needs to file it but the bank. Don't worry about it.

There's no tax as the money is yours. However, if the government suspects that the money is sourced in illegal activity (i.e.: suspects you're laundering dirty money), it may decide to seize it from you. See civil forfeiture.

Or nothing may happen if you do nothing, and you'll just fly under the radar. If you want to take the risk.

