I am currently a 3rd year PhD student in Pennsylvania with an F-1 visa status. The tax status is non-resident alien.

During the summer vacation in my home country, my parents gave me $50,000 USD in cash (they exchanged these cash several years ago from the bank by their savings) to support me buying a car. Recently (within less than 15 days) when I came back to the US, I brought these cash with me and once upon my arrival, I deposited them to my bank account on an ATM.

However, at that time I didn't realize (and sorry I didn't even do a search) that I must declare these cash to the US customs by FinCEN 105, as the amount exceeded $10,000. So I didn't declare, and just passed the "nothing to declare" gate. Neither did I know that the cash deposit, with the amount exceeding $10,000, would also be reported to IRS as part of the Bank Secrecy Act and I must file a Form 8300.

So I am wondering what will be affected, and what I need to do now. Specifically,

For the customs declaration at the US entrance, can I make up a FinCEN 105 filing now (even after my entrance)? What will be the consequences of doing (or not doing) so?

For the $50,000 deposit on ATM, I guess I need to file a Form 8300 soon (within 15 days from the deposit) right? Then, given my visa and tax status and the nature of these money, will there be any tax?

Looking forward to your comments or suggestions. Thanks.