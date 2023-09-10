I'm getting married soon, and I am fortunate enough to have a career where I can be a sole breadwinner. I want to offer that to my fiancee, but I don't want to create a situation where I have all control over the finances and she doesn't have the power to live her own life, much less leave. Bank accounts in her name only work well in day-to-day situations or in the event of my death or incapacitation, but I know that if there was some future event that instead caused me to become abusive (e.g. a traumatic brain injury, or developing a drug addiction), my rogue self would know that she has this money and try to coerce it out of her.

Is there a financial instrument that she can set up that would still give her at least emergency access to the money, but would be very difficult for me to coerce out of her?

For instance, is is something that a joint account, or a collection of joint accounts, would be useful for (i.e. accounts that she opens with family and friends and require both her and their approval for withdrawal, such that I'd have to try to coerce all of them too)?

As another idea, is there some account we could open and then trap, such that withdrawing money alerts personnel that would then come to help her the situation that is leading to the money being withdrawn (such as a women's shelter, the police, or her lawyer)?