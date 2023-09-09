In Germany, it's legal for an investment fund to pay your securities account provider a yearly provision. Basically it's a form of kickback payment, i.e. one where your broker that provides you your securities account is incentivized to recommend you funds with higher provisions and hold on to those funds, even if they perform poorly.

With traditional managed funds such provisions are relatively common, but with ETFs they aren't.

Brokers are free to waive these provisions, i.e. they may decide to not participate in that scheme and simply forward those payments to your margin account.

Are there any discount brokers on the german market who actually do this?