Tax Guide

During the period of time that an individual is considered a US-resident for tax purposes:

All worldwide income is taxed by the IRS at the normal rates. (e.g. basically any source of income at all)

During the period of time that an individual is considered a US-non-resident for tax purposes:

All US-sourced income that is effectively connected with a trade or business in the US is taxed by the IRS at the normal rates. (e.g. consulting for an American company)

All US-sourced income that is not effectively connected with a trade or business in the US is taxed by the IRS at 30% or treaty rates. (e.g. winning money at an American casino)

All non-US-sourced income is not taxed at all by the IRS. (e.g. consulting for a Canadian company)

Question

While browsing the Internet, I stumbled upon the aforementioned guide someone posted. Is this a correct way to think about the American tax system? Or are there any major glaring errors?