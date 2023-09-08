A currency exchange is a licensed business that allows a customer to exchange one currency for another. Currency exchange of physical money is usually done over the counter at a teller station, which can be found in various places such as airports, banks, hotels, and resorts. A currency exchange makes money by charging a nominal fee and through the bid-ask spread in a currency. A bank also provides foreign exchange services to its customers. However, a bank may not offer the same level of convenience or competitive rates as a currency exchange.

How do I know if a currency exchange has good rates?