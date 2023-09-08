I am dealing with a vendor who needs to pay me. They provided a Google Doc where I can enter my bank routing # or credit card #. Would this be secure?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 13 times
3
-
I’m voting to close this question because it is a question about cyber security and not personal finance. Also, it's a question of opinion, not really answerable with a factual statement.– littleadv33 mins ago
-
In general, neither your bank routing number nor your credit card number are secret. Bank routing numbers are published by the banks, and you give your credit card number everywhere you use it.– littleadv32 mins ago
-
Is that all they are asking for?– Simon B30 mins ago
Add a comment |