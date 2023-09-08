-2

To ensure responsible and effective management of funds in a moneybag and meet my financial goals, one of the strategies I must consider is tracking expenses. I must keep a record of my expenses to understand where my money is being spent and use tools like expense tracking apps or spreadsheets to monitor my spending habits. Identifying areas where I can cut back or make adjustments will help me manage my money more effectively.

How can I effectively track my expenses from my moneybag and identify areas where I can cut back?

2
  • Why the downvotes?
    – Arunabh Bhattacharya
    46 mins ago
  • 2
    Your first paragraph is the answer to your question. I'm not sure what the point of your post is.
    – littleadv
    11 mins ago

1

I suspect you're being downvoted because you haven't given us enough details about what isn't working for you to offer anything but the absolutely standard description of budgeting:

Write down every purchase at the time you make it. And/or get receipts for every purchase and use those. And/or use a credit card which categorizes purchases, or where you can make a good enough guess from where the purchase occurred Transcribe into appropriate stylesheet or home financial program. Track the totals. Decide what you SHOULD be spending in each category such that it adds up to something you can afford. Work to control your spending to match that goal. Continue to track the totals. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.

A few of the credit cards which do categorization will give you categorized subtotals on the statements, but that still doesn't address cash purchases or things where a single card purchase fits in several categories.

1
  • "I suspect you're being downvoted because you haven't given us enough details about what isn't working for you to offer anything but the absolutely standard description of budgeting." What else do I need to add?
    – Arunabh Bhattacharya
    15 mins ago

