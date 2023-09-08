I have some GBP currency lying around that I don't know what to do with. And no I don't live in the United Kingdom. So I was looking to investing in something safe like this bond fund: https://markets.ft.com/data/funds/tearsheet/summary?s=LU1069345764:GBP
But curiously enough, this fund and the comparable Global High Yield Bond GBP Hedged have since inception in 2014 been on a straight trajectory downward in value. Now clearly it isn't anything wrong with this fund in particular, but something to do with GBP Hedged bonds. My question is now looks like a good time to buy since it's at its lowest price point ever. And the fixed bond income is nice. But can someone explain to me why this product since 2014 has been on a straight-downhill trajectory? Is there hope for its value to rise in the future? Thanks.