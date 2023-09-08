Former company in NY has the wrong address for me on file. The address is in the city and because of that it has withheld city taxes in addition to NY state taxes. I don't live there, I moved outside the city at the start of my employment. I have asked the company to send me the corrected W2 form, but they are not responding. I applied for an IRS extension hoping it would be resolved by then but doesn't look like it. What should I do? Does contacting the IRS for a corrected form make it any faster?