I am having trouble understanding why finance costs are excluded while calculating cash flows of a project. My teacher says that the discounting at the required rate already incorporates the effect of finance costs so it would result in double counting.

This is what I have trouble understanding:

Say the value of investment (Initial cash outflow) = 1,000,000

The finance cost (i.e, the interest rate) = 10%

Finance cost per year = 100,000

Assuming equal cash flows of 250000 per annum for 5 years,

The present value of the 1st year cash flow = 227,250 (250,000 * 0.909)

Which considers a finance cost of only 22,750 and not 90,900(100,000 * 0.909)

Most of the problems we've solved so far provided us with the initial cash outflow, the number of units of a product sold during the years and a few variable and fixed expenses incurred and the cost of finance. And we were asked to calculate the net cash flow during the year and then discount it. In all of the problems we didn't deduct the finance cost seperately. We were told that it would be considered while discounting so there was no need to deduct it seperately.