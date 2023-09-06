0

I recently completed my masters in the US, and started a job which pays decent. During my masters, my brother who works in the US paid for most of my tuition fee which is around 40000. I am planning to payback this amount to him though he never asked for it.

So my question is, when my brother gets this money will this be taxed for him? And I am planning to pay a bit more(May be 10000 extra) than what he has paid for the tuition as interest. is it a good idea? Finally, is it suggested to pay this money as installments or a lump sum?

Thanks in advance for valuable suggestions.

Improve this question
New contributor
McLovin is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • 1
    I presume those were actual gifts to you (no loan agreement, official or otherwise) over time. You can certainly pay him back, with the cleanest being payments of $17000 or less per year which fall under the current IRS gift limits so have no impact on estate taxes. (Gifts of any size are not subject to income tax.)
    – Jon Custer
    1 hour ago
  • @JonCuster when you say gifts of any size are not subject to income tax, but the 17000 is the cleanest amount, can I still choose to pay over 17000 but need to do some other work along with it?
    – McLovin
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/… is the starting point on IRS Gift Taxes
    – Jon Custer
    1 hour ago

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
1

Generally this would be subject to the US Gift Tax. However, there's an annual exemption of $17K per person per year, so you can give gifts to any person valued up to $17K per year (each) without worrying about the gift tax. To be on the safe side in terms of taxes (and in terms of your own financial stability), it may be better to give this money to your brother spread over 3 years instead of a lump sum.

Even if you give it in a lump sum, there's a very sizeable lifetime exemption that you will use to not pay any actual tax, but you'll need to file the tax forms (form 709) to report and claim it.

If there's any mention of your brother paying for your tuition as a loan documented anywhere (in your emails or something), then you can just claim it as a loan repayment. From your question it doesn't sound like there is though.

Improve this answer
0

In that value range, I wouldn't stress about it. Run the numbers and pay tax if necessary.

If the numbers were an order of magnitude higher, you might have wanted to consider an intra-family mortgage, making it a legally defined loan. There are some minor costs and hassles involved in setting that up, but it means the loan itself and its repayment are untaxed. The lender is required to charge at least a nominal amount of interest (last I looked, the minimum was about 0.3%) and declare that interest as income, but the borrower may be able to write off that interest if mortgage interest is deductable. Creative (but legitimate) accounting.

Improve this answer
2
  • 1
    Was this intended for a different question? The gift/ loan here was for a master's degree, not a home, so I don't see how it could be structured as a family mortgage or how it could be written off as mortgage interest.
    – Justin Cave
    41 mins ago
  • In addition to Justin Cave's comment, it is worth remembering that while the OP will. not "pay tax" on the repayment (neither loan nor interest), that money will be going to the OP's brother from the OP's after-tax income. Furthermore, the brother will have to income tax on the "interest" (the OP says that 10K is the amount contemplates paying on a 40K loan). All in all, a thoroughly misleading answer, and not al all like most answers from keshlam, deserving of a -1 unless edited soon.
    – Dilip Sarwate
    5 mins ago

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .