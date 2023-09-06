0

I recently completed my masters in the US, and started a job which pays decent. During my masters, my brother who works in the US paid for most of my tuition fee which is around 40000. I am planning to payback this amount to him though he never asked for it.

So my question is, when my brother gets this money will this be taxed for him? And I am planning to pay a bit more(May be 10000 extra) than what he has paid for the tuition as interest. is it a good idea? Finally, is it suggested to pay this money as installments or a lump sum?

Thanks in advance for valuable suggestions.

    I presume those were actual gifts to you (no loan agreement, official or otherwise) over time. You can certainly pay him back, with the cleanest being payments of $17000 or less per year which fall under the current IRS gift limits so have no impact on estate taxes. (Gifts of any size are not subject to income tax.)
    – Jon Custer
    16 mins ago
  • @JonCuster when you say gifts of any size are not subject to income tax, but the 17000 is the cleanest amount, can I still choose to pay over 17000 but need to do some other work along with it?
    – McLovin
    4 mins ago

