I recently completed my masters in the US, and started a job which pays decent. During my masters, my brother who works in the US paid for most of my tuition fee which is around 40000. I am planning to payback this amount to him though he never asked for it.

So my question is, when my brother gets this money will this be taxed for him? And I am planning to pay a bit more(May be 10000 extra) than what he has paid for the tuition as interest. is it a good idea? Finally, is it suggested to pay this money as installments or a lump sum?

Thanks in advance for valuable suggestions.