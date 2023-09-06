I'm based in the UK, and recently started buying services from a German company (Contabo). I'm paying from a Euro card account, and they have a UK VAT registration, so there are no complications with either currency exchange or VAT.

The problem is that they issue invoices that do not match the deductions from my card account. Over the first 3 months they took:

19th Jun 14.38 13th Jul 8.62 13th Aug 8.62

And they invoiced:

30th Jun 15.81 31st Jul 8.62 31st Aug 7.19

Note that it reconciles after 3 months. I've had a back-and-forth with their support department, who won't involve their accounts department. Support tells me that the invoices match a running total (true) at some point in time, and say they do pre-authorisations early, and so on, but they also say that my statement that "an invoice must always exactly match the sum requested or already taken" is "not always true".

Sanity check: surely this is nonsense? Is it universally true that "an invoice must always exactly match the sum requested or already taken"? Or are these not real invoices, and perhaps a pro-forma of some sort? It says it's an invoice, and has their bank A/C and court details, and so on, and has a VAT number on it (but it's a UK VAT number).