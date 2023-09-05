I'm curious what mechanisms exist to transfer "largish" amounts of money from one individual to another in the US.

Sending a check seems archaic and the last one I sent was lost in the mail.

Zelle, Venmo, Paypal, cashapp and the like are limited to small amounts. Paypal says they will do tranfers up to 10k, but I've never had it work above 1-2k. These services are also unwieldy in that you have to get the other person to sign up to the service. (Ideally it would be possible to send money just given a bank account and routing number.)

Wise has a very nice interface to transfer money using ACH or wire transfers, but first you have to wire the money to Wise, which sort of defeats the purpose.

Melio will do ACH transfers for free and would be great, but they don't allow person-to-person transfers. (Or person to business.)

Wire transfers work but have an absurdly large overhead for a modern banking system.

Fednow has started to roll out and hopefully will provide this sort of capability, but I don't know of any bank/financial institution providing Fednow transfers right now.

Are there US banks that provide ACH transfers to unlinked accounts?

Does anyone have suggestions on how to transfer money in the US?