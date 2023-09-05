Tl;dr likely scam. Chances are any "fee" you send them will absolutely not be refunded, and you will never see it again.

It looks somewhat suspicious, at a quick look. They have 5,430 "happy" customers, yet they have over 10K successful projects? And they've been in business for 15 years?

A Google search yields no information about them, which is rather unlikely for a real bank that's been in business for 15 years.

The social media icons at the bottom of the page all go to the base page (LinkedIn home, Facebook home, etc.), not a page for their bank. This also indicates it's a generic web template that someone used (and didn't finish setting up), which is odd for a bank that's been real for 15 years.

Their about page says 25 years, whereas their home page only says 15 years.

One of their testimonials contains "I recently opened an account with Customers Bank and their representatives were extremely helpful". A search for that reveals many similar sites, further indicating it isn't legit.

Red flags: