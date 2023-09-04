T-mobile Bond: https://markets.businessinsider.com/bonds/t-mobile_usa_incdl-notes_202020-26_regs-bond-2026-usu88868ag68?miRedirects=1

So the current price is 39.20.

It has a coupon of 1.5%, and will mature in February 2026. I am fairly confident that T-Mobile will not collapse in 2026 so this bond would be very safe.

If I were to purchase 10,000$ worth of this bond right now, I would get 100000/392 = 25.5 units of this bond. At maturity in 2026, when it is paid back at par value, my stake becomes 25.5 * 1000 = 25500$. That's a 40% gain in a relatively safe investment and 2026 isn't far off.

So my question is what's the catch? Why is it priced so low currently? There must be something off here but I can't see it because I'm not a financial professional. I'm tempted to put everything I have into this bond and get that easy and safe 40% gain.