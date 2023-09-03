In 2022/23 tax year, I was working for a UK employer and had a base salary around 100k GBP. My tax code was 1071T, which apparently means that I had a tax free allowance of 10710 per year (according to this answer here). During that year, I also registered as a sole trader and received around 25k GBP from my self-employment.

In July 2023 I submitted a self assessment form to HMRC, where I entered my 25k GBP income. A few days after that my tax code changed to K361X, which means I now have a negative tax free allowance of -3160. Later, in my August 2023 payslip from my main employment, I noticed that my Income Tax increased by ~500 GBP.

This tax increase apparently means that HMRC decided that I had not paid enough tax in the 2022/23 tax year, and now collects it from my main employment's salary in the 2023/24 year. Can somebody clarify how this process of collecting underpaid tax works?