In 2022/23 tax year, I was working for a UK employer and had a base salary around 100k GBP. My tax code was 1071T, which apparently means that I had a tax free allowance of 10710 per year (according to this answer here). During that year, I also registered as a sole trader and received around 25k GBP from my self-employment.
In July 2023 I submitted a self assessment form to HMRC, where I entered my 25k GBP income. A few days after that my tax code changed to K361X, which means I now have a negative tax free allowance of -3160. Later, in my August 2023 payslip from my main employment, I noticed that my Income Tax increased by ~500 GBP.
This tax increase apparently means that HMRC decided that I had not paid enough tax in the 2022/23 tax year, and now collects it from my main employment's salary in the 2023/24 year. Can somebody clarify how this process of collecting underpaid tax works?
- Am I correct in assuming that the reason for the income tax increase is caused by the fact that in 2022/23 I paid my main employment taxes based on the 10710 GBP tax free allowance, but the additional income from my self-employment reduced that amount, and now I need to pay additional tax?
- If (1) is true, then why was the additional tax amount not included into my self-assessment payment? Why did HMRC decide to take it from my main employment's salary?
- How can I find out the total amount of extra tax that HMRC intends to collect, and over what period?
- In such cases, does HMRC try to spread the additional tax payments over 12 months? Or over the months remaining until the end of 2023/24 tax year? Or over some other period?
If you owe less than £3,000 for the 2022–23 tax year, we’ll try to collect the tax through your wages or pension by adjusting your 2024–25 tax code. I have not opted out of that, but I was under the impression it should not apply to me now because (1) I think I owe more than 3k, and (2) it says it will adjust the 2024–25 tax code, but we are currently still in the 2023-24 year