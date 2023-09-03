I'm currently considering the possibility of obtaining EU tax residency in the future, and I'm aware of the restrictions that EU tax residents face when it comes to purchasing US-based ETFs due to regulatory constraints. However, I currently own some US ETFs.

I'm curious about what would happen to my existing US ETF holdings if I were to obtain EU tax residency in the future:

Could I retain my current US ETF holdings and continue to collect dividends from them, or would I be required to sell them immediately upon becoming an EU tax resident?