I know that a capital loss cant be claimed if you repurchase the asset within 30 days of the sell date.

   DATE     ACTION   SHARES   TICKER   CAP GAIN
1. Jan/01   BUY      1,000    MSFT     -
2. Jan/10   SELL     100      MSFT     ($500)

Need to wait until at least Jan/10 + 30D = Feb/10 to repurchase

But how exactly is the sell date calculated when there are multiple sales of the same security (at a loss).

   DATE     ACTION   SHARES   TICKER   CAP GAIN
1. Jan/01   BUY      1,000    MSFT     -
2. Jan/10   SELL     100      MSFT     ($500)
3. Jan/15   SELL     100      MSFT     ($500)

Need to wait until at least Feb/10? Feb/15? Something else?

What is the "proper way" to account for the bottom scenario?

