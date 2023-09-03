I know that a capital loss cant be claimed if you repurchase the asset within 30 days of the sell date.
DATE ACTION SHARES TICKER CAP GAIN
1. Jan/01 BUY 1,000 MSFT -
2. Jan/10 SELL 100 MSFT ($500)
Need to wait until at least Jan/10 + 30D = Feb/10 to repurchase
But how exactly is the sell date calculated when there are multiple sales of the same security (at a loss).
DATE ACTION SHARES TICKER CAP GAIN
1. Jan/01 BUY 1,000 MSFT -
2. Jan/10 SELL 100 MSFT ($500)
3. Jan/15 SELL 100 MSFT ($500)
Need to wait until at least Feb/10? Feb/15? Something else?
What is the "proper way" to account for the bottom scenario?