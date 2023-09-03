I know that a capital loss cant be claimed if you repurchase the asset within 30 days of the sell date.

DATE ACTION SHARES TICKER CAP GAIN 1. Jan/01 BUY 1,000 MSFT - 2. Jan/10 SELL 100 MSFT ($500) Need to wait until at least Jan/10 + 30D = Feb/10 to repurchase

But how exactly is the sell date calculated when there are multiple sales of the same security (at a loss).

DATE ACTION SHARES TICKER CAP GAIN 1. Jan/01 BUY 1,000 MSFT - 2. Jan/10 SELL 100 MSFT ($500) 3. Jan/15 SELL 100 MSFT ($500) Need to wait until at least Feb/10? Feb/15? Something else?

What is the "proper way" to account for the bottom scenario?