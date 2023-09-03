Stack Exchange Network
Company ABC is an online retailer.
Mr. X bought product A from ABC for $10 + $2 postage.
The COGS of product A is $4 and additional $3 for postage.
May I know
- is the $2 postage going to be treated as revenue under IFRS and GAAP?
- Is the $3 postage going to be treated as COGS under IFRS and GAAP?
- which IFRS and GAAP section that guides the treatment of the postage cost above?
Thx!
asked 13 mins ago
jayjay
