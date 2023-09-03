0

Company ABC is an online retailer. Mr. X bought product A from ABC for $10 + $2 postage.

The COGS of product A is $4 and additional $3 for postage.

May I know

  1. is the $2 postage going to be treated as revenue under IFRS and GAAP?
  2. Is the $3 postage going to be treated as COGS under IFRS and GAAP?
  3. which IFRS and GAAP section that guides the treatment of the postage cost above?

Thx!

