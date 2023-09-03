According to the Canadian Revenue Agency:

A superficial loss is when you, or a person affiliated with you, buys, or has a right to buy, the same or identical property (called "substituted property") during the period starting 30 calendar days before the sale and ending 30 calendar days after the sale

I understand the straightforward reasoning for "30 calendar days after the sale", but what is up with "before the sale"?

Could someone please explain the significance of this clause and when it should be applied?