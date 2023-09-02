My parents bought myself and my brother a house mortgage free which we rented out for 10 years. Both of our names are on the deeds. 6 months ago I decided to move into the property whilst my brother remains living with my parents. I pay him rent for his half but the problem I’m having is he stays over all the time, last month he stayed over for 15 nights so I knocked £50 off his rent which he really wasn’t happy about! I’ve got to the point where although I enjoy him coming over, I feel like he needs to decide whether he is living here or not. At the end of the day I am the one paying his rent and paying all of the expenses whilst he isn’t paying a penny! I really want to buy him out but he is refusing to sell his half as he works in TV and barely gets any work (he earns about £5k a year) so his argument is my rent is his only form of income (hence why he can’t afford to move in with me!) he has admitted he never wants to move into the house though whereas I see it as my forever home but feel like I am completely wasting my money giving him rent!

I’m just wondering if I have any rights as a joint owner to buy him out if he refuses? My mum also says it wouldn’t be a wise idea because I’ll have 40% capital gains tax to pay but does that apply for joint owners? I’ve now banned my brother from staying over at my house because I feel like he just wants to have his cake & eat it! I know I’m extremely lucky to have a house bought for me but I don’t want to spend the rest of my life paying him rent as he relies on my income so much.

Any opinions would be welcome!