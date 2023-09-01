0

Can I apply the anticipated solar tax credit for my system that was installed in 2023 to my Form 1040-ES estimated tax payments (i.e. lowering them by that amount) without incurring an underpayment penalty, or does the credit get applied after the penalty is calculated?

I did not see this until after I posted the question, but it looks like the answer is in this comment, and it is Yes, I can lower my estimated tax payments.

