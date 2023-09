In EU countries like France and Belgium, each stock transaction is subject to a tax from 0.12% to 0.3%. That means that a day trader buying and selling all his assets the same day would pay up to 0.6% per day for each position.

It looks like day trading and high-frequency trading is way less profitable in those EU countries compared to US. Is there much less day traders in EU ? Are all companies doing high-frequency trading avoiding countries like France and Belgium ?