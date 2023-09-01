I am struggling with a tax situation and I have consulted professionals with conflicting opinions. (Does not help being abroad).

I became a greencard holder in 2022, i am filling taxes for 2022 (first ever filling, and yes I am late).

I will be claiming foreign earned income exclusion as I was in the U.S. for 5 days.

I earned a bonus for 2021 performance which was paid in april 2022. Can I as an individual use accrual accounting and thus avoid taxation on that bonus since I was not a U.S. tax person in 2021?

Any pointers are appreciated.