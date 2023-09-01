I have just started using GNU Cash and most accounts I have been able to set up without any major issues. But have a query on how can we reverse columns for some entries?

Let me start with a couple of examples.

I have an amount I got as refund. So in bank it shows under Deposit column which is correct as amount has been deposited to my bank. But now I select the account for which it is (it is for Asset > ABC Refund Account). So when I select that account the amount deposited does show up on ABC Refund Account but it shows under Decrease column. The problem is that it should increase the amount not decrease. I created a new account under Assets > Coins. Now I added opening balance 10. It shows under Increase column but balance shows as negative in red (10). Again its issue with wrong interpretation I created one more account Assets > House. Now I bought a new house and paid say 5000. So from bank it shows amount Withdrawal 5000 which is correct. But under House it shows 5000 under Decrease column! It should come under increase because I now have that asset with 5000 value so in books it should show that its an asset of 5000. But when I generate the Balance Sheet too, the asset shows up as Liability with 5000 liability!

Is anyone aware on how we can swap the amounts for individual columns as right now many columns look swapped.

Thanks in advance for the help.