Suppose I buy a $100 share of a REIT on Jan 1 and it has a 5% dividend that pays at the end of each quarter. The dividend is NOT long term capital gains, return of capital, etc. I plan to hold the security forever.

How is the dividend taxed? I cannot tell if this is taxed as one of the four following situations:

  1. as ordinary income
  2. as ordinary income w/ allowance for QBI deduction
  3. as a qualified dividend in the sense of a dividend from a US corporation
  4. taxed as a qualified dividend in the sense of a dividend from a US corporation plus allowance for QBI

Because I have held the security for longer than the 60 days holding period in this hypothetical scenario, which of these is correct?

3
  • 1
    Does this answer your question? Which REIT dividends are eligible for QBI deduction?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    seriously, stop it
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Seriously, it does not clearly answer the question, your answer throws around the word "qualified" far too much. I presented 4 possible outcomes for a very narrowly defined example situation. Your reply could be a simple as a single number (1-4).
    – sparaps
    38 mins ago

