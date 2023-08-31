Suppose I buy a $100 share of a REIT on Jan 1 and it has a 5% dividend that pays at the end of each quarter. The dividend is NOT long term capital gains, return of capital, etc. I plan to hold the security forever.

How is the dividend taxed? I cannot tell if this is taxed as one of the four following situations:

as ordinary income as ordinary income w/ allowance for QBI deduction as a qualified dividend in the sense of a dividend from a US corporation taxed as a qualified dividend in the sense of a dividend from a US corporation plus allowance for QBI

Because I have held the security for longer than the 60 days holding period in this hypothetical scenario, which of these is correct?