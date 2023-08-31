The law is somewhat nebulous but from what you are describing I would say "no".

As anyone can post and read reviews on glass door or something similar, it could be common knowledge of the management woes. Heck it might even be in the company's press releases but one would have to read between the lines. (Example the CEO's brother is the CFO and his cousin the the CTO and their resumes or education do not support those roles).

As far as the person who was essential to the company's growth...was their hire announced via press release? If not then neither would their departure and so as such it is immaterial.

Leaving and then deciding that it is so poorly run that they can't help but lose money would not qualify.