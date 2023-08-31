I asked this previously and of course I got no useful response, so I will try again.

I am wondering if all REIT dividends are eligible for QBI deduction. And by ALL, I literally mean ALL. THIS IS A YES OR NO QUESTION. IF THE ANSWER IS NO, THEN PLEASE JUST STATE "NO" SOMEWHERE IN THE ANSWER TO #1.

I think the answer to this question is "NO". The reason I say this is because whenever I google/bing this question, I get some a lot of conflicting information. They say either all dividends are eligible, only qualified dividends are eligible, no dividends are eligible, or all dividends are qualified and are therefore eligible. I need someone to help me cut through the noise on this and just give me a simple answer.

This leads to question 2: