I asked this previously and of course I got no useful response, so I will try again.

  1. I am wondering if all REIT dividends are eligible for QBI deduction. And by ALL, I literally mean ALL. THIS IS A YES OR NO QUESTION. IF THE ANSWER IS NO, THEN PLEASE JUST STATE "NO" SOMEWHERE IN THE ANSWER TO #1.

I think the answer to this question is "NO". The reason I say this is because whenever I google/bing this question, I get some a lot of conflicting information. They say either all dividends are eligible, only qualified dividends are eligible, no dividends are eligible, or all dividends are qualified and are therefore eligible. I need someone to help me cut through the noise on this and just give me a simple answer.

This leads to question 2:

  1. If the answer to #1 is "no" then which REITs pay dividends that are eligible for QBI?
  • Does this answer your question? Which REIT dividends are eligible for QBI deduction?
    – Stan H
    53 mins ago
  • No it does not answer the question clearly. It's a really simple question: are all REIT dividends eligible for QBI? Is only a portion of a REIT dividend eligible, all of it, or none of it? For example, if I own WPC and the dividend is 5%, is that 5% payment eligible for QBI?
    – sparaps
    52 mins ago

