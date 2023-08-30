This question should probably be closed as "to broad" but a key part of your question that needs to be answered is: "What are your goals"?

Here is a small subset of goals that one could have:

A comfortable home in which to raise a family and have good schools

Maximize profits in real estate at the expense of comfort

A relocation outside of the UK

So for a minute lets assume you're overriding goal is to maximize profits at the expense of comfort. Still more information is needed.

Is renting out two bedrooms in Nunhead more profitable than one bedroom in Central? Probably not when you consider the cost to transact real estate. So the recommendation might be to keep the Numhead property and use it to fund a second Central property.

Obviously the answer would be very different if you and your family desired a move to Australia.