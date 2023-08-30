We see many companies with extremely high valuation like Microsoft, Google, Amazon etc. All these companies are hold publically. Although promoter might be holding larger part of share; I am not asking about that.

In past, these companies invented something and needed huge money to implement it on large scale. So they went public; sold their equity to others and grown big in size in terms of valuation.

But, can there be as case where company invents something which is much more valuable and in-demand. The promoter invests his own money and do not sell their equity. Assume that they already have that money OR the company do not need that much money at all to implement the invention in production OR company implement the invention in production on small scale first and grow in size by investing the profits back OR...

My question is:

Is this scenario practically possible? Are there any examples?

Are there any legal restrictions on companies when they HAVE TO go public after certain stage?

Although I mentioned "legal restrictions", I am not looking for country specific scenario.